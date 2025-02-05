Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, is Tollywood’s next big ticket release, and expectations are really high. The film is scheduled to release this weekend, and it has the open ground to perform in the absence of any major competition. But still, the biggie hasn’t yet picked up the pace in day 1 advance booking at the Indian box office as sales are a bit underwhelming. Keep reading for a detailed pre-sales report!

Written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the romantic action thriller releases this Friday. So far, it has managed to create decent buzz for itself, but in terms of pre-sales, it is missing that spark. The film is quite an expensive project, and to make an impact at ticket windows, it’ll need big numbers to post on the board, but as of now, it’s far away from the desired start.

As of 3 pm IST, Thandel has sold tickets worth 1.50 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office for day 1. This includes the sale of over 80,000 tickets across the country. It looks like a decent number in isolation, but considering the film’s grandeur, it’s clearly not up to the mark.

Among states, Telangana is in the lead with pre-sales worth 80 lakh gross for day 1. Andhra Pradesh, with 50 lakh gross, follows it. The response in all other states is poor, which was very much expected as the main market for Thandel is in Telugu states. Among cities, Hyderabad is in the lead with 65 lakh gross, followed by Bengaluru’s 14 lakh gross.

With just one day and some hours to go, there’s a big challenge in front of this Naga Chaitanya starrer to post a big number. Still, there’s hope, as apart from Naga and Sai Pallavi, Chandoo Mondeti’s name is also involved with the project. For those who don’t know, his last directorial venture was Karthikeya 2, which was a big success.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

