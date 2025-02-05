February 2024 was a successful month for Bollywood, with a success ratio of 66%. Article 370 was a major surprise and the only hit, contributing to a whopping 83 crores at the box office. Chhaava, Badass Ravikumar, and four more 2025 releases are upcoming this month. But will they be able to beat the cumulative total of last year? Scroll below as we decode the number game!

February 2024 Box Office

There were three notable releases in Bollywood last year – Shahid Kapoor & Kriti Sanon’s Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Vidyut Jammwal’s Crakk, and Yami Gautam’s Article 370. Take a look at their box office collections below:

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 87 crores (Plus)

(Plus) Crakk: 12.51 crores (Flop)

(Flop) Article 370: 84 crores (Hit)

Cumulative total: 183.51 crores

While TBMAUJ was the highest-grosser, it was Yami Gautam starrer that truly surpassed expectations. The success ratio concluded at 66%, as there were two successes in the kitty.

Upcoming February 2025 Bollywood releases

Bollywood is set to witness a very intriguing month. Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, and Sridevi’s daughter, Khushi Kapoor, will be testing their fandom in theatres with Loveyapa. The new-age romance drama is releasing on February 7, 2024, and will make for a perfect Valentine’s Week release.

However, Loveyapa will face strong competition from Himesh Reshammiya’s Badass Ravikumar, which is enjoying massive pre-release hype. There are huge expectations from the musical action film, which could be the first clean hit of Bollywood in 2025.

Take a look at the noteworthy February 2025 releases in Bollywood below:

Loveyapa (February 7, 2025)

(February 7, 2025) Badass Ravikumar (February 7, 2025)

(February 7, 2025) Chhaava (February 14, 2025)

(February 14, 2025) Mere Husband Ki Biwi (February 21, 2025)

(February 21, 2025) Crazxy (February 28, 2025)

(February 28, 2025) Superboys of Malegaon (February 28, 2025)

As visible, one could also call February 2025 a month of box office clashes. However, there are many light-hearted films that could rise and shine if the content clicks with the audience.

Will the 183 crore+ target be achieved?

Vicky Kaushal led Chhaava could alone surpass the mark, given the film lives upto the expectations. Sohum Shah is also returning to the big screens after the massive success of the Tumbbad re-release. It is to be seen whether Crazxy will also surprise us all with its impressive box office earnings.

Meanwhile, Superboys Of Malegaon and Mere Husband Ki Biwi will be majorly dependent on word-of-mouth.

All in all, Badass Ravikumar and Chhaava are enough to set new benchmarks, leaving behind the February 2024 cumulative total. Rest as they say, time will tell.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

