Vicky Kaushal and Akshaye Khanna, two of Bollywood’s most talented actors, took an intense approach while filming their upcoming historical epic Chhaava. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, brings to life the enthralling story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his fierce conflict with Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. While the cinematic portrayal of history is expected to be grand, the behind-the-scenes process has been just as gripping, especially for Kaushal and Khanna, who maintained absolute distance throughout their time on set.

Kaushal, known for his commitment to roles, portrays the fearless Maratha warrior, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Akshaye Khanna, celebrated for his nuanced performances, steps into the role of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Given the historical enmity between these two legendary figures, the actors could not bring themselves to partake in any off-screen interactions.

Chhaava Director Says Vicky and Akshay Did Not Want To See Each Other Faces

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kaushal explained that neither he nor Khanna exchanged greetings, small talk, or personal communication while on set. “When we were shooting that scene, we exchanged no good mornings or goodbyes or hellos. He was Aurangzeb, and I was Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and we went straight into shooting the scene. There was no communication as Vicky Kaushal to Akshaye Khanna,” Vicky Kaushal revealed.

Vicky further stated that he would want to chat with Akshaye Khanna. “Considering how the scenes were, you can’t do them by sitting on chairs next to each other, sipping tea, and then going for the shoot when ready. So, it didn’t happen organically, either. I hope I get to chat with him after the movie’s release, but during the shoot, we never interacted,” Vicky said.

The director, Laxman Utekar, also confirmed that the two actors only met in character during their major face-off scenes. “Both were so immersed in their characters, they didn’t even want to see each other’s faces.” With Chhaava set to hit theaters on February 14, expectations are soaring. Audiences are eager to witness the historical showdown between two of India’s most powerful rulers, brought to life by actors who fully immersed themselves in their roles.

