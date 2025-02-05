Akshay Kumar led Sky Force is gradually slowing down at the box office. It is currently in its second week and battling mid-week blues. The action drama may take some time to cross Holiday, Jolly LLB 2, and his other top grossers at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for the latest update after 12 days.

Domestic Box Office Collection

The Republic Day 2025 release is now dwindling at the Indian box office. It is competing against Shahid Kapoor’s Deva at the ticket windows, and the battle has intensified. On day 12, Sky Force added 2 crores* more to its domestic collections. The total collections in India now stand at 123.65 crores*.

Unlike the last weekend, the upcoming third weekend may not be much of a relief. There will be two new contenders at the ticket windows – Loveyapa and Badass Ravikumar. But it remains crucial for Akshay Kumar starrer to maintain hold as it is yet to achieve the breakeven stage.

Overseas Box Office

Sky Force will remain among Akshay Kumar’s underwhelming performers at the overseas box office. It has accumulated only 12.30 crores* gross so far.

Worldwide Box Office

There’s been a growth of only 1.51% in the last 24 hours. The worldwide box office collections of Sky Force have now come to 158.20 crores* gross. Take a look at the breakdown below:

India net- 123.65 crores *

* India gross- 145.90 crores *

* Overseas gross- 12.30 crores *

* Worldwide gross- 158.20 crores*

Will it enter Akshay Kumar’s highest worldwide grossers?

Earlier, Sky Force was expected to enter the 150 crore club in India alone. However, given the current pace, the lifetime figures could wrap up around 140 crores if it fails to maintain its hold after the arrival of Badass Ravikumar and Loveyapa.

At the worldwide box office, it will take some time to beat the next target, Holiday (176.42 crores gross). As far as Akshay Kumar’s top 10 highest-grossing films worldwide are concerned, it must rake in at least 205.54 crores gross to beat Kesari and enter the list. That will be out of reach now.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s highest worldwide grossers below:

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha: 316.61 crores Good Newwz: 311.27 crores Sooryavanshi: 291.14 crores Housefull 4: 291.08 crores Mission Mangal: 287.18 crores 2.0 (Hindi): 275 crores Airlift: 231.60 crores OMG 2: 220 crores Rustom: 218.80 crores Kesari: 205.54 crores

*estimates, official figures awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

