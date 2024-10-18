After months of waiting, we finally got the official announcement of the much-awaited biopic based on C Sankaran Nair. Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, the biggie is scheduled to release next year. Yes, it’s arriving next year on the auspicious occasion of Holi. With this, the film has a chance of beating Akshay’s own box office record on Holi, which has remained intact for five years now.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the upcoming biopic is bankrolled by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape Of Good Films. Apart from Akshay, it also stars R Madhavan and Ananya Panday in key roles. It is scheduled to be released in theatres on March 14, 2025, on Holi. With a good amount of buzz present on the ground level, the film will aim to break Akshay’s record.

Though Holi is a holiday, it’s not an ideal date for the release of the film as during Holi, films face a dent in morning and afternoon shows. Despite such a situation, Akshay Kumar’s Kesari pulled off a solid start of 21.06 crores at the Indian box office. Apart from popular songs, the film was backed by solid buzz on the ground level, leading to a start of over 20 crores.

For those who aren’t aware, Akshay Kumar’s Kesari holds the record for the biggest Bollywood opener on Holi, and the record has been intact for five years now. This record could be broken, or it couldn’t be broken, depending on how the C Sankaran Nair biopic fares among the audience in terms of buzz and promotional material.

Due to the genre and theme, it seems that the biopic might not be able to hit the 20 crore mark on day 1. But nothing could be predicted right now as things might change in favor with popular music and power-packed trailer.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

