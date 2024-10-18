Bougainvillea, starring Kunchacko Boban and Fahadh Faasil, arrived in theatres yesterday. It was expected to start well by earning, but the actual number has exceeded expectations at the Indian box office. In fact, it has opened better than Tovino Thomas’ ARM and Mammootty’s Bramayugam. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 collection report!

Directed by Amal Neerad, the Malayalam psychological thriller has opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. Speaking about word-of-mouth among the ticket-buying audience, it’s been favorable so far. This positivity boosted the occupancy in the evening and night shows, resulting in a much better collection.

Yesterday, we predicted Bougainvillea would earn 1.90-2.40 crores net on day 1, but in reality, it has clocked a start of 3.30 crores net at the Indian box office. It’s a solid start considering the film’s niche genre, and it has surpassed more than a couple of Mollywood biggies of 2024.

For those who don’t know, Tovino Thomas’ ARM raked in 3 crores on its day 1. Mammootty’s Bramayugam earned 3.10 crores at the Indian box office on its opening day. These films had a much better buzz than Bougainvillea, but the latter managed to take a bigger start.

With positive word-of-mouth coming into play, the Kunchacko Boban and Fahadh Faasil starrer is expected to grow over the extended opening weekend and earn 16-18 crores in the first four days. The budget of the film is reportedly 20 crores, so such a score during the opening weekend takes it towards the winning tag.

In the first week itself, Bougainvillea is expected to become a successful affair at the Indian box office. It’ll be interesting to see how far it goes after recovering the cost.

