Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan was expected to create fireworks at ticket windows, but the overall performance remained just about decent. After Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time (The GOAT), the biggie was expected to rake in big numbers, but that hasn’t happened, and the collection at the Indian box office stayed below the 125 crore mark. Keep reading for a detailed collection report for 8 days!

The Kollywood action drama was released in theatres on October 10. Upon its release, the film received mixed to decent reviews from critics, and word-of-mouth among the ticket-buying audience was mostly favorable. However, it lacked the feel of a commercial entertainer, which is needed to attract a wider audience.

As per the latest collection update, Vettaiyan did a business of 3.10 crores on day 8, taking the total to 123.68 crores net (all languages) at the Indian box office in the extended opening week. This total looks good when we consider it a bit different affair than the usual Rajinikanth entertainers. However, when we think of its reported budget, which is said to be 300 crores, the numbers are clearly not up to par.

Thalapathy Vijay’s The GOAT also had an extended opening week, and it earned 182.45 crores during its first 8 days. If we compare both, Vettaiyan earned 32.21% less than The GOAT.

From here, Vettaiyan is expected to slow down, except for weekends, and the target of entering the 200 crore club at the Indian box office seems out of reach now. It’s a big setback for Rajinikanth after Jailer, which did a business of almost 350 crores net last year.

Meanwhile, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, and Rana Daggubati in key roles. It is directed by TJ Gnanavel.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: The Substance Box Office (Worldwide): Demi Moore’s Body Horror Film Collects 68% More Than Its Budget, Despite Big Releases!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News