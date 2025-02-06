Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, and Arjun Sarja in key roles, has finally arrived in theatres. As expected, the fan frenzy was witnessed outside theatres at several locations, especially in Tamil Nadu. Irrespective of the content, the film is heading for a smashing start at the Indian box office. While there are still hours to go for a clear picture of the day 1 collection, let’s get an idea about the opening through the final advance booking report.

Thala Ajith was last seen in Thunivu, which was released in January 2023. So, after a gap of over two years, the Kollywood superstar is making his big-screen comeback, and fans are charged. The excitement was clearly visible in the pre-sales, which helped the film post a solid closing number. It crossed the final bookings of Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan but just missed his Jailer.

As per the final update, Vidaamuyarchi closed its day 1 advance booking by selling tickets worth 18.40 crore gross (excluding blocked seats). This includes a sale of over 9.64 lakh tickets at the Indian box office. As expected, the major pre-sales business was registered in Tamil Nadu, which alone contributed 15.63 crore gross.

With 18.40 crore gross, Vidaamuyarchi surpassed Vettaiyan’s final day 1 advance booking worth 18.26 crores. However, it fell just short of Jailer’s 18.50 crores.

The fascinating fact about such massive pre-sales is that it has already crossed the cumulative opening day collection of all noteworthy Tamil releases of 2025. The cumulative opening day of Vanangaan (90 lakh), Madha Gaja Raja (3 crores), Kadhalikka Neramillai (2.25 crores), Kudumbasthan (1 crore), and Mr. HouseKeeping (5 lakh) stands at 7.45 crore net.

On the other hand, Vidaamuyarchi earned a whopping 15.60 crore net (18.40 crore gross) through day 1 advance booking alone. Compared to the combined openings of all noteworthy Kollywood releases of 2025, the Ajith Kumar starrer scored a 109% higher collection even before the first show started. So, it’ll be interesting to see how far the film goes by the end of the day.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

