Akshay Kumar is definitely going to rock 2025 after a dismal run in the post-pandemic era. The start of the year has happened on a good note for the actor, with Sky Force comfortably crossing the 100 crore mark at the Indian box office. Up next, he has all big potential blockbusters. One such film is Jolly LLB 3, which carries the mileage to be Akshay’s highest-grossing film. Now, there’s one important update coming in, and it’s related to the film’s release date.

For those who aren’t aware, the Jolly LLB threequel was supposed to be released in the first half of the year. While the date wasn’t officially declared, reports stated that the film was scheduled to release in April 2025. However, with another biggie of Akshay ready for a theatrical release, the makers have now postponed their initial plans.

If reports are to be believed, the C Sankaran Nair biopic, now titled Kesari Chapter 2, was initially scheduled to be released in March. As per Bollywood Hungama’s report, it has been postponed to April as Dharma Productions has locked the March slot for Dhadak 2. From March, Kesari Chapter 2 has been moved to April, thus forcing the makers of Jolly LLB 3 to adjust their release date to August.

Yes, you read that right! Jolly LLB 3 is now heading for an August release. With this, Bollywood now has two potential blockbusters in August, with War 2 already scheduled to release during the Independence Day weekend. War 2 is already high on buzz, and it’s a perfect pan-India film with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR locking horns with each other.

War 2 has the potential to easily smash the 600-700 crore net mark or even go higher. Even Jolly LLB 3 has huge potential, as it has the franchise’s goodwill. The buzz is already good for the film, and if made well, it has a chance of easily earning 250-300 crores or even more.

Other than Jolly LLB 3 and War 2, there are also some other releases in August, including The Delhi Files. So, Bollywood has a golden chance of delivering a collection of 1000 crore net in a single month. Let’s see how things play out in reality!

