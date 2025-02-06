Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in key roles, is all set to arrive in theatres tomorrow. After the initial dull pace, the film is showing some momentum at ticket windows and is heading to close its day 1 advance booking on a decent to good note. Yesterday, we talked about the lack of spark at the Indian box office, and interestingly, the film picked up massively in the last 20 hours. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The duo of Sai and Nag has returned after three years. They were last seen together in Love Story (2021), which was a box office winner. In addition to the commercial success of Love Story, the chemistry of Sai and Naga was praised. Now, as the winning duo returns, along with Chandoo Mondeti as a director, expectations are high for the upcoming Tollywood romantic action thriller.

Other than the casting, Thandel has built hype around itself due to hit music by Devi Sri Prasad. The hit music album is definitely helping to attract admits to theatres. As of 11:00 am IST, the film has sold tickets worth 2.35 crore gross for day 1 through advance booking (excluding blocked seats). It includes a sale of over 1.23 lakh tickets at the Indian box office.

Among the states, Telangana is leading the pre-sales by amassing 1.18 crore gross so far. It is followed by Andhra Pradesh’s 80 lakh gross. Among cities, Hyderabad is at the top with opening day pre-sales of 93 lakh gross so far.

Till yesterday at 3 pm IST, Thandel had grossed 1.50 crores through advance booking. Compared to this, the film has witnessed a jump of 56.66% in just 20 hours, which is really commendable. As the film releases tomorrow, it is expected to continue moving ahead at a fast pace, and the final pre-sales are expected to close at around 3-3.25 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Final): Scores 109% Higher Collection Than All Tamil Openings Of 2025 Combined!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News