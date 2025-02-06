The Malayalam romantic comedy Oru Jaathi Jathakam has been witnessing a drop after a promising start. The film has crossed 3 crores on its 6th day. Let us look at the box office collection of the film on its 6th day.

Oru Jaathi Jathakam Box Office Collection Day 6

On its 6th day, the film earned 31 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a drop of almost 11% as the Vineeth Sreenivasan starrer had amassed 35 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 3.44 crores.

Oru Jaathi Jathakam is now inching slowly towards 4 crores. However, it needs to regain the upward momentum in its day-wise collection. The film had opened to 40 lakhs. However, it had taken an impressive jump of 112.5% on its second day as it earned 85 lakhs. The film furthermore saw an increase of 22% and earned 1.16 crore. However, since then the numbers have been going downhill.

The Vineeth Sreenivasan starrer also needs a good positive word of mouth which might result in a boost in the box office collection. It is also facing a tough competition from the latest South releases like Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Rekhachithram, Madha Raja Raja, and Kudumbasthan, which might also prove to be a hindrance. The arrival of Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel and the Thala Ajith starrer Vidaamuyarchi might now pose as a bigger threat for the film.

About The Film

Oru Jaathi Jathakalam has been helmed by M Mohanan. Apart from Vineeth Sreenivasan, the film also stars Nikhila Vimal, Babu Antony, Kayadu Lohar, Isha Talwar and Pooja Mohanraj. The story of the film revolves around a mysterious woman who predicts a turbulent time in the protagonist Jayesh’s life which ultimately comes true. The music for the film has been composed by Guna Balasubramaniam.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

