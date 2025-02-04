The Malayalam romantic comedy Oru Jaathi Jathakam was released with a lot of expectations on January 31, 2025. Despite a mediocre opening, it managed to take a good momentum on its 2nd and 3rd day. However, on its 4th day, the film witnessed a huge drop. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the movie on its 4th day.

Oru Jaathi Jathakam Box Office Collection Day 4

On its 4th day, the Vineeth Sreenivasan starrer earned 32 lakhs, according to the early estimates in Sacnilk. This was a massive drop of 72% as the film garnered 1.16 crores on its 3rd day. This is also the first time that the movie saw a downward graph in the collection.

Oru Jaathi Jathakam opened at 40 lakhs. However, the Vineeth Sreenivasan starrer saw a mammoth jump of 112.5% on its second day and amassed 85 lakhs. While on its third day, the film gained a momentum of 22% and earned 1.16 crores. While the upward graph was expected on the 4th day too, unfortunately, the collections have dipped.

The total India net collection of Oru Jaathi Jathakam now comes to 2.73 crores. The movie is inching close to 3 crores. However, it needs to regain the increase in the collection to garner decent numbers. The Vineeth Sreenivasan starrer also needs a good positive word of mouth which might result in a boost in the collection. It is also facing a tough competition from the latest South releases which might also prove as a hindrance.

About The Film

Oru Jaathi Jathakalam has been directed by M Mohanan. Apart from Vineeth Sreenivasan, the movie also stars Nikhila Vimal, Babu Antony, Kayadu Lohar, Isha Talwar and Pooja Mohanraj. The storyline of the film revolves around a mysterious woman who predicts a turbulent time in the protagonist Jayesh’s life which ultimately comes true. The music has been composed by Guna Balasubramaniam.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Sankranthiki Vasthunam Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 21: Venkatesh Starrer Inches Close To 250 Crores Despite A Slight Drop

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News