The Malayalam romantic comedy Oru Jaathi Jathakam is maintaining a decent pace at the box office. On its 3rd day, the film managed to cross 2 crores. Let us look at the box office performance of the film on its 3rd day.

Oru Jaathi Jathakam Box Office Collection Day 3

On its 3rd day, the Vineeth Sreenivasan starrer earned 1.04 crore. This was a 22% growth from its previous day as the movie had earned 85 lakhs on its 2nd day. The film had opened to 40 lakhs. However, it has been witnessing a good improvement in the collection. It took an impressive jump of 112.5% on its 2nd day. The day-wise collection of the 3rd day again led to a significant improvement.

The total India net collection of Oru Jaathi Jathalam now stands at 2.29 crores. However, it needs a more consistent positive word of mouth to see the numbers getting a good boost. The movie needs to mint at least till 6 to 7 crores this week to garner a decent collection. It is also receiving a tough competition from the new South releases like Rekhachithram, Madha Gaja Raja, Sankranthiki Vasthunam and Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse. It will be interesting to see whether there is a rise in the box office collection in the coming days.

About The Film

Oru Jaathi Jathakalam has been helmed by M Mohanan. Apart from Vineeth Sreenivasan, the film also stars Nikhila Vimal, Babu Antony, Kayadu Lohar, Isha Talwar and Pooja Mohanraj. The plot of the film revolves around a mysterious woman who predicts a turbulent time in the protagonist Jayesh’s life which ultimately comes true. The music of the movie has been composed by Guna Balasubramaniam.

