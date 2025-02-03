The Tamil romantic film Kadhalikka Neramillai is turning out to be a losing affair at the box office. The Jayam Ravi starrer has still not been able to cross 10 crores despite a good growth on its 20th day. Take a look at its box office performance on its 20th day.

Kadhalikka Neramillai Box Office Collection Day 20

On its 20th day, the Jayam Ravi starrer earned 3 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a growth of amost 50% since the film earned 2 lakhs on its previous day. However, this was still not enough for the film to cross 10 crores. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 9.56 crore. The movie is most likely to wrap up below 10 crores as there is little or no hope left for it.

Kshalikka Neramillai had opened to fairly positive reviews from the critics and masses alike. However, that did not translate into the box office performance of the film. It is also facing a stiff competition from other South release which are going stronger at the box office due to more buzz.

Kadhalikka Neramillai’s OTT Release

As the movie has reached the last leg of its theatrical run, it is also gearing up for its OTT release. Staying true to the romantic genre of the film, Kadhalikka Neramillai will reportedly be released on February 14, 2025 on Netflix. We are hoping that the film receives a better response on the digital sphere than what it received during its theatrical run.

About The Film

Talking about the film, Kadhalikka Neramillai has been helmed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi. Apart from Jayam Ravi, the film also stars Nithya Menen, Yogi Babu and Vinay Rai in pivotal roles. At the same time, the music of the movie has been composed by the legendary composer A R Rahman.

