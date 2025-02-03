The romantic drama Kadhalikka Neramillai, starring Ravi Mohan and Nithya Menen, is set to release on OTT after a successful run in theaters. The movie is expected to be streamed on Netflix. According to reports, it will be available from February 14. This release date will make it a unique Valentine’s Day treat for fans. However, the makers have not yet confirmed the official streaming date.

Kadhalikka Neramillai was released in theaters on January 14. It was a festive release coinciding with the Sankranti and Pongal celebrations. Directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, the film received positive feedback from audiences. After its success in cinemas, the film is ready to debut on digital platforms.

Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi directed and wrote the film, which was produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin under the banner of Red Giant Movies. Ravi Mohan and Nithya Menen play the lead roles. Gavemic U. Ary did the film’s cinematography, while Lawrence Kishore handled the editing. A. R. Rahman composed the music for the film.

Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi Plot

The story of the film begins in 2017. Shriya, an architect, marries Karan against her family’s wishes. They have a registered marriage. Later, Shriya learns that Karan is unfaithful. She decides to end the relationship. Determined to become a mother, she chooses IVF with the help of her cousin Ashwini. This decision causes a rift with her mother, who disowns her.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, Sid is a structural engineer. He is in a relationship with Nirupama, a model. After a stressful time at work, Sid and his friends decide to freeze their sperm. Sid uses the false name P. James and gives the wrong contact details to stay anonymous. A mix-up at the hospital leads to Sid’s sperm being used for Shriya’s IVF. She later gives birth to a son named Parthiv.

Eight years later, Sid moved to Chennai to work. He unexpectedly meets Shriya and Parthiv. He forms a bond with the boy, unaware that they are biologically related. Sid and Shriya end up competing for the same project. This brings them closer. Parthiv, eager to find his father, begins to search for answers. Sethu finds out about the sperm mix-up and learns that Sid is Parthiv’s father. The family starts a new journey together, unaware of their connection.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Rumors of Mass Jathara Postponement Surface: Will Ravi Teja’s Film Step Aside For Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News