The Tamil romantic comedy film Kadhalikka Neramillai has been struggling to mint numbers at the box office right since its release. Even after 19 days of its release, the movie has not yet crossed 10 crores. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 19th day.

Kadhalikka Neramillai Box Office Collection Day 19

On its 19th day, the Jayam Ravi starrer earned 2 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a 100% increase in the collection since it had garnered around 1 lakhs on its previous day. However, this is still not enough as there is little or no hope left for the movie.

The total India net collection of Kadhalikka Neramillai now stands at 9.53 crores. The film is struggling to cross 10 crores till now which is indeed alarming. The day-wise collection has also gone below 1 crore ever since the third day.

The Jayam Ravi starrer had managed to get fairly positive reviews from the critics and the masses alike. However, the same has not been translated into the box office collection. The movie needs a positive word of mouth to witness a major boost in the collection. However, it has turned out to be a major disaster and joined Ravi’s previous strong of box office flops. However, it has gone onto surpass the lifetime collection of the actor’s previous box office dud, Brother which had earned 9.35 crores.

About The Film

Talking about the film, Kadhalikka Neramillai has been directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi. Apart from Jayam Ravi, the movie also stars Nithya Menen, Yogi Babu and Vinay Rai in pivotal roles. At the same time, the music of the movie has been composed by the legendary A R Rahman.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

