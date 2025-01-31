The Tamil romantic comedy Kadhalikka Neramillai is turning out to be a colossal disaster at the box office. The movie shows no signs of improvement when it comes to the day-wise collection. On its 17th day, the film is yet to cross 10 crores. Let us look at the box office performance of the movie on its 17th day.

Kadhalikka Neramillai Box Office Collection Day 17

On its 17th day, the day-wise collection of the film remained the same. It earned 2 lakhs on its 17th day which was the same as its previous day. The movie witnessed a drop of almost 50% on its 16th day. The film continues to see a downward graph in the day-wise collection and is turning out to be a massive box office flop.

The total India net collection of Kadhalikka Neramillai now comes to 9.5 crores. The movie is still showing no signs of crossing 10 crores and might wrap up below the same. Interestingly, the film managed to receive fairly good reviews from the critics and masses alike. However, that did not translate into the box office performance of the film.

The Asif Ali starrer is also facing a tough competition from the Tamil film Madha Gaja Raja which is going rock solid at the box office. However, the movie managed to cross the lifetime collection of Jayam Ravi’s previous box office flop, Brother. For the unversed, the lifetime collection of Brother came to 9.35 crores.

About The Film

Talking about the film, Kadhalikka Neramillai has been helmed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi. Apart from Jayam Ravi, the movie also stars Nithya Menen, Yogi Babu and Vinay Rai in the lead roles. At the same time, the music of the film has been composed by the legendary A R Rahman.

