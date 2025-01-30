The Tamil romantic comedy Kadhalikka Neramillai is turning out to be a disaster at the box office. On its 16th day, the movie is yet to cross 10 crores. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 16th day.

Kadhalikka Neramillai Box Office Collection Day 16

On its 16th day, the film saw a further drop when it came to the day-wise collection. The movie earned a mere 2 lakhs whereas it had amassed 4 lakh on its previou day. The Jayam Ravi starrer’s day-wise collection had remained static on the 14th and 15th day. But on the 16th day, it saw a sharp decline of over 50%.

The total India net collection of Kadhalikka Neramillai now stands at 9.48 crore. The film is still struggling to cross even 10 crores after 2 weeks of its release which is truly alarming. The film had interestingly opened to a fairly positive response from the critics and masses alike. But unfortunately the same has not reflected on the box office numbers. It needs a positive word of mouth which might result in some boost in the collection.

However, it seems that the film might end its theatrical run below 10 crores. Kadhalikka Neramillai is also facing tough competition from the Tamil film Madha Gaja Raja which is going rock solid at the box office. However, the film managed to cross the lifetime collection of Jayam Ravi’s previous box office flop, Brother. The lifetime collection of Brother came to 9.35 crores.

About The Film

Talking about the film, Kadhalikka Neramillai has been directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi. Apart from Jayam Ravi, the film also stars Nithya Menen, Yogi Babu and Vinay Rai in the lead roles. At the same time, the music has been composed by the legendary A R Rahman.

