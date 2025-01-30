Pravinkoodu Shappu, starring Soubin Shahir, Basil Joseph, and Chemban Vinod Jose in key roles, has failed to make any impact during its theatrical run. Released a couple of weeks ago, the film is heading for its premature end in theatres and has almost wrapped up its run. Despite carrying a controlled cost, it has emerged as a losing affair at the Indian box office and will close its journey below the 6 crore mark.

Written and directed by Sreeraj Sreenivasan, the Malayalam black comedy crime thriller was released theatrically on January 16. Upon its release, it opened to mixed reviews from critics. It was praised for its humor and thrilling moments, but despite a share of merits, the film did not receive a thumbs-up from the ticket-buying audience.

Pravinkoodu Shappu started its journey on a decent note by earning 1.50 crores. However, it failed to show any further rise and witnessed a sharp decline right from the second day. In the opening week, it earned 5.69 crores. In the second week, the film saw a disastrous drop, and in the last seven days, it has earned just 20 lakh.

So, after spending 14 days in theatres, Pravinkoodu Shappu has earned just 5.89 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. This is a poor total and by tomorrow, it’ll be out of theatres.

Reportedly, the Sreeraj Sreenivasan directorial is made on a budget of just 8 crores. Still, it has failed to recover the cost and has turned out to be a losing affair at the Indian box office. If a comparison between the budget and collection is made, the film is suffering a deficit of 2.11 crores. So, it just missed the chance to enter the safe zone.

Pravinkoodu Shappu will be practically out of theatres by tomorrow and its final collection will stay below the 5.95 crore net.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

