Basil Joseph, widely celebrated for his directorial prowess and acting skills, has been focusing more on his acting career in recent years, temporarily stepping away from the director’s chair. With an impressive box-office record, six out of his seven films last year were hits, including three in which he played the lead role.

In an interview with OTTplay, Basil expressed his desire to break free from typecast roles often designed for family audiences. While he is keen on experimenting with diverse characters, he also emphasized his commitment to delivering a “minimum guarantee” experience for his audience.

Speaking about his latest film, Pravinkoodu Shappu, Basil shared how the project pushed him to grow as an actor. Portraying a police officer with a distinct Thrissur accent, he spent extensive hours in the dubbing studio to make his performance as authentic as possible. He also highlighted how the character’s unique mannerisms set it apart from the typical investigative officers often seen in thriller films.

Basil credited his co-stars, Soubin Shahir and Chemban Vinod Jose, for their support in shaping his performance. He also emphasized the director’s involvement and valuable feedback, which immensely helped him portray the character effectively.

Plot

It’s a locked-room murder mystery set in a toddy shop. Basil Joseph, a diligent police officer, is tasked with unraveling the mystery. However, by morning, the shop owner is discovered hanging. The burning question remains: was it a suicide, or did someone among them commit murder?

Cast and Crew

The cast of Pravinkoodu Shappu includes Basil Joseph, Chemban Vinod Jose, Soubin Shahir, Niyas Backer, Revathi, Shabareesh Varma, Chandini Sreedharan, Shivajith, and others. The film is written and directed by Sreeraj Sreenivasan, with cinematography by Shyju Khalid, music composed by Vishnu Vijay, and editing by Shafeeq Muhammad Ali. Renowned filmmaker Anwar Rasheed serves as the producer under the banner of Anwar Rasheed Entertainment.

Release Date

The film, scheduled for release on January 16, 2025, has a runtime of 2 hours and 26 minutes.

