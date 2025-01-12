The much-awaited Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Daaku Maharaaj has been released into the theatres today (January 12). The early reviews for the same have been out on X. Here’s taking a look at what the audience has been talking about the film

Daaku Maharaaj Early Reviews On X

One of the netizens stated, “Daaku Maharaaj is an explosive mass entertainer that thrives on its larger-than-life moments and Balayya’s magnetic screen presence, delivering a feast for die-hard fans of the God of Masses.” While another user praised the first half of the film especially highlighting the action sequences, dialogues and Thaman’s background score.”

A netizen added, “Daaku Maharaaj is blockbuster cinema. The first half totally elevates the heroics of naanaji and the second half is emotionally driven with fantastic blocks elevating daaku maharj. thaman’s bgm..Bobby’s resentation..Balayya’s portrayal of Daaku Maharaj makes this a superb watch.”

However, a user wasn’t that impressed by the film and criticized the second half of the film. The post said, “Nandamuri Balakrishna energy was fire. First half was okay..Pathetic second half, patience testing. Music was loud but no quality. Songs were disappointing. 1.75/5. #DaakuMaharaajReview.”

A netizen further wrote, “Apart from the hero elevation climax, the film falls flat. Outdated savior story and adult content songs. Worst climax.” Another user said, “Daaku Maharaaj offers some visually impressive moments but it falls flat in terms of story depth and character development. A decent watch but not one which leaves a lasting impact.”

About The Movie

Talking about Daaku Maharaaj, the movie has been directed by Bobby Kolli. It also stars Bobby Deol, Urvashi Rautela, Pragya Jaiswal, Ravi Kishan and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Thaman S.

