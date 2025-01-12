The collaboration between Sun Pictures and Superstar Rajinikanth has often resulted in massive successes, as seen with films like Enthiran and Jailer. Adding to this legacy is their highly anticipated upcoming project, Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Even before the release of Coolie, Sun Pictures seems to have teased their next project with Superstar Rajinikanth. The production house recently shared a new social media post featuring a montage of videos and images from their previous collaborations with the actor. The video was captioned, “Sun Pictures’ next Super Saga. Gear up for the explosive announcement. Stay tuned!”

Sun Pictures' next Super Saga 🔥

Gear up for the explosive announcement💥 Stay Tuned!#SunPictures pic.twitter.com/BFYfwBcQt7 — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) January 11, 2025

This strongly hints at an upcoming project involving Rajinikanth and Sun Pictures. Online speculation suggests the project could be a sequel to the blockbuster Jailer (2023), directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, tentatively titled Jailer 2. Interestingly, the video ends with the iconic “Superstar” font and animation, a staple in Rajinikanth’s title cards. However, no specific details about the collaboration have been revealed in the video.

After Sun Pictures shared the clip, fans took to the comments section to share reactions like, “Jailer 2 announcement ahhhhhh,” “Jailer 2 Announcement for this Pongal” and “It is Thalaivar in Jailer 2 announcement,” among others.

In December 2024, reports surfaced suggesting that director Nelson Dilipkumar and the team behind Jailer had prepared an announcement video and posters for the highly anticipated sequel, Jailer 2. The announcement was initially planned to coincide with Rajinikanth’s birthday, but it was not released for unknown reasons.

According to unconfirmed reports, Jailer 2 is expected to go into production only after Rajinikanth completes his current project, Coolie. Details about the cast and crew remain under wraps, but rumors suggest that Anirudh Ravichander will return as the music composer. The sequel is not expected to be released in 2025.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Daaku Maharaaj Movie Review Quicker: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Screen Presence Commands Attention, Ravi Kishan Is The Surprise Package

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News