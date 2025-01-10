Sookshmadarshini marked the much-anticipated return of Nazriya Nazim to the silver screen after a hiatus. An accomplished actor in her own right, Nazriya is also the wife of renowned actor Fahadh Faasil. Starring alongside her is Basil Joseph, a celebrated director and actor who enjoyed one of the highest commercial success rates in the Malayalam film industry in 2024. Known for his playful demeanor, laughter, and impeccable comedic timing, Basil usually brings a unique charm to the screen.

When these two talented actors teamed up, it was destined to be a winning combination. Initially, it was rumored that the film would have its OTT premiere on Zee5, but those reports were later disproven. Sookshmadarshini is now set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Plot

Do you really know what goes on in your neighbor’s home? Is what you see on the outside a true reflection of what happens behind closed doors? And even if something seems amiss, should you get involved?

In this tale, a new family moves next to Nazriya’s home: an elderly mother with dementia and her son. The mother often wanders out of their house and goes missing, raising eyebrows in the neighborhood. But Nazriya, an observant and curious neighbor, senses that something about them doesn’t add up. Is there truly something sinister at play, or is it all just in her imagination? Watch the film to uncover the mystery.

Cast and Crew

The film features an ensemble cast including Basil Joseph, Nazriya Nazim, Deepak Parambol, Merin Philip, Sidharth Bharathan, Akhila Bhargavan, Pooja Mohanraj, Kottayam Ramesh, Jaya Kurup, Nandhan Unni, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, and Manohari Joy.

Directed by MC Jithin and co-written by Libin T.B. and Athul Ramachandran, the film boasts music by Christo Xavier, cinematography by Sharan Velayudhan Nair, and editing by Chaman Chakko. Produced by A.V. Anoop, Shyju Khalid, and Sameer Thahir, it is produced by AVA Productions and Happy Hours Entertainments.

Box Office

In just 40 days, the film achieved an impressive worldwide box office collection of INR 56 crores, despite the challenge of a high-quality HD pirated theater print being leaked online.

OTT Release Date and Platform

The film will be available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar starting January 11, 2025. It will be released in its original Malayalam version and dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

