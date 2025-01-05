The Basil Joseph starrer Malayalam crime-thriller film Sookshmadarshini has been witnessing an impressive run at the box office. The movie is still going strong on the 40th day of its release. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the movie on its 40th day.

Sookshmadarshini Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 40

On its 40th day, the day-wise collection of the Basil Joseph starrer saw a drop of around 25% from its previous day’s collection. It earned around 3 lakhs, whereas it had earned around 4 lakhs on its 39th day. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 28.61 crores. At the same time, the gross collection of the film now comes to 33.75 crores.

The Basil Joseph starrer has amassed 22.25 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. Sookshmadarshini’s worldwide collection now comes to 56 crores. The movie is now inching towards 60 crores. Despite some tough competition from the recently released South releases, the movie continues to go solid. It has also been receiving some positive word of mouth from the fans, which is further leading to a boost in the collection. However, the day-wise collection of the film has been reduced drastically so it will be difficult for the film to cross 60 crores.

The Basil Joseph starrer is mounted at a budget of 10 crores. With its current India net collection of 28.61 crores, the movie’s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 18.61 crores. The ROI percentage of the film now comes to a stellar 186%. This is truly a big achievement for the team of the film. The Malayalam film industry was definitely on a roll in the year 2024.

About The Movie

Apart from Basil Joseph, Sookshmadarshini also stars Nazriya Nazim, Akhila Bhargavan, Merin Philip, and Deepak Parambol in pivotal roles. The movie has been helmed by MC Jithin. At the same time, the music for the movie has been composed by Christo Xavier.

