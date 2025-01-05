Kichcha Sudeep’s action film Max is bringing a positive note for the Kannada film industry. The box office collection for the film stands at a total of 40.95 crore in 12 days and it is heading towards the half century very soon.

The last release of 2024 in Kannada has already turned the highest-grossing Sandalwood film of this year, earning almost double the only superhit Kannada film of the year – Bheema.

Max Box Office Collection Day 12

On the 11th day, the second Saturday, January 4, Max earned 2 crore at the box office. This was a 100% jump at the box office as compared to the previous day which brought 1 crore. This film aims at a total of 5 – 6 crore in the second weekend.

Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of the action film.

Day 1: 8.70 crore

Day 2: 3.85 crore

Day 3: 4.70 crore

Day 4: 4.75 crore

Day 5: 5.65 crore

Day 6: 2.45 crore

Day 7: 2.25 crore

Day 8: 4.25 crore

Day 9: 1.35 crore

Day 10: 1 crore

Day 11: 2 crore

Total: 40.95 crore

Max Budget & Collection

The film is mounted on a budget of 65 crore. Earning 40.95 crore in 11 days, it has already recovered 63% of its budget and needs 79 crore more to earn a hit tag at the box office after it recovers its entire budget. However, that seems like a very impossible task, and it seems like the Kannada film industry’s 2024 box office record would have only one super hit film to its credit – Bheema.

