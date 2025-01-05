Unni Mukundan’s Marco, on the 16th day, stands at a total of 48.75 crore and is racing fast towards the half-century at the box office, bringing the last Malayalam hit of 2024 very soon. The action thriller has enthralled audiences since day 1, bringing the highest-grossing film of the actor’s career.

Budget & Profit

Mounted on a budget of 30 crore, the film has earned 48.75 crore at the box office in India, churning out a profit of 18.75 crore and registering a 62.5% return on the investment. It still needs 12 crore more at the box office to earn a hit tag.

Marco Box Office Collection Day 16

On the 16th day, the third Saturday, January 4, Marco earned 2.75 crore at the box office. This is almost a 30% jump from the previous day, the 3rd Friday, which brought 2.1 crore at the box office. Currently, the action thriller is looking at 7 – 8 crore total on the second weekend.

Here is the day-wise breakdown of the Malayalam action thriller at the box office in 12 days.

Week 1: 27.6 crore

Week 2: 16.3 crore

Day 15: 2.1 crore

Day 16: 2.75 crore

Total: 48.82 crore

Unni Mukundan’s Last Hit

The film has surpassed the lifetime collection of Unni Mukundan’s last hit at the box office – Garudan. The Tamil film earned 43.50 crore at the box office and was the first hit from Kollywood in the year 2024!

Sixth Highest-Grossing Malayalam Film

Marco has surpassed Prithviraj Sukumaran‘s Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil at the box office to claim the spot for the sixth highest-grossing Malayalam Film of 2024.

Check out the collection of the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam Films of 2024 in India.

Manjummel Boys: 142 crore Aadujeevitham: The GOAT Life: 85.24 crore Aavesham: 85.16 crore Premalu : 76.10 crore Ajayanate Randam Moshanam: 64 crore Marco: 48.82 crore Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil: 47.83 crore Kishkindha Kaandam: 41.55 crore Varshangallku Shesham: 38.94 crore Turbo: 34.37 crore

