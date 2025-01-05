The Malayalam action-thriller film Rifle Club has been going steady at the box office. However, the day-wise collection of the film has now gone down. This might lead to the film being wrapped up below 30 crores. Take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 17th day.

Rifle Club Worldwide Box Office Day 17

On its 17th day, the day-wise collection of the Vijayaraghavan starrer saw a growth of around 42%. It earned 50 lakhs on its 17th day, whereas it had amassed 35 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 14.65 crores. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 17.28 crores.

The movie earned around 7 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The film’s worldwide collection now comes to 24.28 crores. However, the day-wise collection of Rifle Club is now remaining at the lower levels. This might lead to the film being wrapped up below 30 crores. It needs a more consistent upward graph in the collection.

Rifle Club is reportedly mounted at a budget of less than 10 crores. If this is true, the film has nevertheless become a success already. The movie managed to also garner an adequate positive word of mouth which reflected in the collections. It furthermore opened to a fairly positive response from the critics and masses alike. However, it is now facing a stiff competition at the box office from the likes of Marco, UI, Viduthalai Part 2, and Pushpa 2.

About The Film

Apart from Vijayaraghava, Rifle Club also stars Anurag Kashyap, Dileesh Pothan, Vani Vishwanath, and Hanumankind in pivotal roles. The film has been helmed by Aashiq Abu. At the same time, the music for the movie has been composed by Rex Vijayan.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Max Box Office Collection Day 10: Kichcha Sudeep Needs To Earn 40.9 Crore More To Beat The Lifetime Collection Of His Last Release!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News