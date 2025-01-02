The action-thriller film Rifle Club is another film which has been making the Malayalam film industry proud. The movie follows a steady pace in terms of box office performance. Let us look at its box office performance on the 14th day.

Rifle Club Worldwide Box Office Day 14

On its 14th day, the Vijayaraghavan starrer saw a growth of around 91.89%. The movie earned around 71 lakhs whereas it had garnered 37 lakhs on its 13th day. The India net collection of the film now stands at 13.33 crore. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 15.72 crores. The movie’s worldwide box office collection now comes to 22.62 crores. The film is now slowly inching towards 30 crores.

The Vijayaraghavan starrer has already emerged as a success because it was mounted at a scale of less than 10 crores. With its current India net collection of 13.33 crores, the film has already managed to recover its entire budget and earn good profit. However, it is also facing a tough competition from the likes of UI, Marco and Viduthalai Part 2. It will be interesting to see whether Rifle Club manages to withstand this stiff competition and continues to go solid at the box office.

The film however, also needs to see an increase in its day-wise collection. The collections have mostly gone below 1 crores which has also slowed down the pace of the film. This can be done with a more positive word of mouth.

About The Movie

Apart from Vijayaraghava, Rifle Club also stars Anurag Kashyap, Dileesh Pothan, Vani Vishwanath, and Hanumankind in the lead roles. The film has been directed by Aashiq Abu. At the same time, the music for the film has been composed by Rex Vijayan.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Barroz Box Office Collection Day 8: Mohanlal Starrer Is A Huge Flop, Remains Below 10 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News