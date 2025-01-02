The Vijay Sethupathi starrer Tamil political crime thriller Viduthalai Part 2 has been witnessing an underwhelming run at the box office. Despite recovering its entire budget, the movie is yet to cross 60 crores with the day-wise collections being reduced drastically. Take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 13th day.

Viduthalai Part 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection

The Vijay Sethupathi starrer witnessed a good growth on its 13th day. The movie garnered 1.14 crore on its 13th day whereas it had earned 66 lakhs. It has thus seen a growth of almost 72.72%. The India net collection of the movie now comes to 38.25 crores. The gross collection of the film now stands at 45.13 crores. The movie has earned around 10 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the film now comes to 55.13 crores. The film needs around 5 crores more to cross 60 crores. However, with the day-wise collection being reduced drastically, this might be difficult to achieve.

Meanwhile, the Vijay Sethupathi starrer recovered its entire budget. Viduthalai Part 2 has been mounted at a scale of 35 crores. With its current India net collection of 38.25 crores, the film’s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 3.25 crores. On the other hand, the ROI percentage comes to 9.28%. However, given the legacy value of the first film and the buzz which as surrounding the sequel, the collections are definitely not upto the mark. The film is also facing a tough competition from all the other recently released South films.

About The Movie

Apart from Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, Manju Warrier, Kishore, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Bhavani Sre in pivotal roles. Viduthalai Part 2 has been directed by Vetrimaaran. The music has been composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Game Changer US Box Office Premiere Pre-Sales: 98% Higher Than Guntur Kaaram But Pushpa 2 & Others Are Out Of League (8 Days To Go)

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News