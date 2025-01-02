Kichcha Sudeep arrived and conquered the Sandalwood box office in 2024. The action thriller Max was released on Christmas. It has left behind UI, Bagheera, and others to become the highest-grossing Kannada film this year. The strong run continues as it witnessed a good boost on New Year. Scroll below for updates on day 8.

New Year, New Boost!

On the second Wednesday, Max witnessed an impressive boost of 84% at the Kannada box office. It has earned 4.15 crores*, compared to 2.25 crores earned on day 7. The highest-grossing Sandalwood film of 2024 has concluded its 8-day run at 35.50 crores*.

The action thriller made the most of the New Year holiday. The footfalls remained the best during the evening shows, which registered occupancy of 65%. The overall occupancy throughout the day was around 48.08% in the Kannada belt.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown of Max below:

Day 1: 8.7 crores

Day 2: 3.85 crores

Day 3: 4.7 crores

Day 4: 4.75 crores

Day 5: 5.65 crores

Day 6: 2.45 crores (revised)

(revised) Day 7: 2.25 crores

Day 8: 4.15 crores

Total: 35.50 crores*

Max has left behind UI with 17% higher earnings to grab the #1 spot. Take a look at the highest Sandalwood grossers of 2024 below:

Max: 30.15 crores* (6 days) UI: 30.10 crores* (11 days) Bheema: 22.29 crores Bhairathi Ranagal: 19.99 crores Bagheera: 19.37 crores Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi: 18.83 crores Martin: 17.53 crores Yuva: 12.66 crores Pushpa 2: The Rule (Kannada): 7.62 crores Upadhyaksha: 6.92 crores

Even if one combines the lifetime of the last 3 films in the top 10 (Upadhyaksha, Pushpa 2, and Yuva), the total comes to 27.2 crores. Max has earned 30% higher than their combined total. New benchmarks have indeed been set for Kannada films!

*estimates, official figures awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates.

Must Read: Box Office: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Clocks 466% Higher Ticket Sales Than Baby John In Last 24 Hours On BookMyShow!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News