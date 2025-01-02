It has been 28 days, and Pushpa 2 is still screaming Jhukega Nahi Saala at the box office, with the estimated earning of the action biggie helmed by Sukumar at 1208 – 1209 crore! Since the film has led everything to an unbelievable zone, it might not be an exaggeration to believe it might hit 1500 crore!

Mounted on a budget of 500 crore and with the estimated 1208 crore total collection, Allu Arjun’s massy sequel has registered a profit of 141.6% at the box office in India.

Pushpa 2 India Box Office Day 28 Estimates

On the 28th day, January 1, the fourth Wednesday, Pushpa 2 roared yet again on the New Year holiday with almost a 70% jump from the previous day and brought almost 13 – 13.5 crore collection at the box office taking the total earnings to more than 1208 crore at the box office!

While Allu Arjun has already delivered the highest-grossing Indian film ever, it would be interesting to see the final target it would set for other upcoming biggies at the box office.

The Telugu version of Pushpa 2 is currently raking in the range of 330+ crore, and it might finish at 350 crore landmark at the box office in its lifetime.

Will Pushpa 3 See The Light Of The Day?

Earlier this year, at the Berlin Film Festival, Allu Arjun has already discussed the idea of Pushpa 3 and turning the film into a franchise. It would be interesting to see if the idea sees the light of the day sooner than planned owing to the magnanimous box office collection delivered by the sequel.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

