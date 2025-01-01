Kichcha Sudeep led Max is the highest-grossing Sandalwood film of 2024. It is giving UI the run for its money with its good run at the box office. However, the action thriller has only recovered 50% of its budget and has a long way to go before achieving the hit verdict. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Week 1 Box Office Collection

At the Kannada box office, Vijay Karthikeyan’s directorial has minted 32.35 crores in 7 days. It has surpassed Pushpa 2 (Kannada), Bheema, Bagheera, and Martin, among others, to become the #1 Sandalwood film of 2024. Compared to UI, it has garnered 41% higher collections in the first week.

Budget vs Box Office Collection

As per multiple reports, Max is made on an estimated budget of 65 crores, including promotional cost. Here’s how we calculate return on investment:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

According to the calculation, Kichcha Sudeep starrer has recovered exactly 49.76% of the estimated budget. It needs another 32.65 crores for complete revival, and only then will the game of profits begin. The holiday season is almost over. It is now to be seen how Max will fair in the upcoming days, which will determine its fate at the Kannada box office.

Day 8 Early Estimates

As per early trends, Vijay Karthikeyan’s directorial has made earnings in the range of 4-4.50 crores on day 8. It has witnessed a growth of around 77-100% on the New Year holiday compared to 2.15 crores earned on day 7.

More about Max

Max marks the return of Kichcha Sudeep to the big screens after almost two years. The action thriller is produced under V Creations and Kichcha Creations.

The ensemble cast features Sudeepa, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sunil, Samyukta Hornad, Sukrutha Wagle, and Anirudh Bhat.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

