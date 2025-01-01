Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh led Baby John is probably the biggest Bollywood disappointments of 2024. The action thriller is the official adaptation of Atlee‘s 2016 superhit film, Theri. Unfortunately, the success could not be replicated, and the makers would suffer huge losses. Scroll below for the latest box office update on day 8.

Slight growth on New Year

On January 1, Kalees’ directorial showed slight growth of 27% compared to 2.15 crores earned on the first Monday. Baby John made box office collections of 2.75 crores on day 8. The overall earnings of the first week come to 36.03 crores.

Since the last two days, there’s been some sort of improvement in the box office collection. Unfortunately, the holiday season is about to get over. It is now to be seen whether the growth will continue or Baby John will crash again. As per predictions, the lifetime will conclude around 60 crores.

Baby John has badly gotten sandwiched between Pushpa 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King at the Indian box office. Allu Arjun’s action thriller is unstoppable. It has crossed the 10 crore mark on day 27. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan & Mahesh Babu’s Mufasa has also gained a strong momentum. Varun Dhawan starrer is the last choice of the audience.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1- 11.25 crores

Day 2- 5.13 crores

Day 3- 3.65 crores*

Day 4- 4.25 crores*

Day 5- 5 crores*

Day 6: 1.85 crores*

Day 7: 2.15 crores*

Day 8: 2.75 crores*

Total: 36.03 crores

Pushpa 2 vs Baby John vs Mufasa: The Lion King on January 1, 2025

The new year has brought some level of cheer for all the competitors at the box office. Pushpa 2 remained the #1 pick of cine-goers, followed by Mufasa: The Lion King.

Check out the estimated box office collection of the three December releases on New Year below:

Pushpa 2: 13 crores

Mufasa: The Lion King: 6 crores

Baby John: 2.75 crores

Varun Dhawan starrer stayed 78% lower than Allu Arjun’s film.

*estimates, final figures awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates.

