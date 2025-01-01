Pushpa 2 is making the most of the holiday season. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil’s craze is viral all over. It is the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time but refuses to stop. Scroll below for the latest box office update on day 27.

Grows on the fourth Tuesday!

Pushpa 2: The Rule is witnessing one of the most glorious runs ever in Indian cinema. Despite being in the fourth week, it is rocky steady. In fact, it is seeing a better boost than the latest releases on holidays. On day 27, it made a box office collection of 7 crores in Hindi. It scored growth of 27% compared to 5.50 crores earned on the previous day.

The occupancy improved during the afternoon and evening shows as cinegoers entertained themselves by watching Allu Arjun starrer ahead of the New Year’s celebration.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown of Pushpa 2 below:

Week 1 (extended 8-day): 433.50 crore

Week 2: 199 crore

Week 3: 107.75 crore

Day 23: 7 crore

Day 24: 10.25 crore

Day 25: 12.25 crore

Day 26: 5.5 crore

Day 27: 7 crores

Total: 781.75 crores

Pushpa vs Pushpa 2 (27-Day Total)

In 27 days, Pushpa: The Rise had made box office collections of 83.58 crores. The sequel is soaring in massive success as it has already raked in 835% higher earnings. Despite such a huge difference, the first film earned more profits because of its low budget.

On the other hand, Pushpa 2 had garnered profits of 290% so far. It is the second most profitable Hindi film of 2024. Stree 2 continues to rank at #1.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

