Mufasa: The Lion King has picked up the required momentum and is enjoying a fantastic run in India. The holiday season is very well benefitting the American musical drama. It has surpassed the lifetime collections of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and is set to achieve a new milestone in 2024. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Solid hold on Monday

As per Sacnilk, Mufasa earned a box office collection of 5 crores on day 11. It witnessed a dip of 20% compared to 6.25 crores earned last Friday. It is performing the best in the Hindi language, contributing 1.9 crores to the total collections. Thanks to Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, and the little AbRam.

English was the second-best-performing belt, raking 1.6 crores, followed by Telugu and Tamil. The overall 11-day total at the Indian box office stands at 106.70 crores.

Take a look at the revised day-wise breakdown of Mufasa: The Lion King below:

Day 1- 8.30 crores

Day 2- 13.25 crores

Day 3- 17.30 crores

Day 4- 6.25 crores

Day 5- 8.50 crores

Day 6- 13.65 crores

Day 7- 7 crores

Day 8- 6.25 crores

Day 9- 9.60 crores

Day 10- 11.60 crores

Day 11: 5 crores

Beats Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Adam Wingard’s directorial Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was released in India in March. It made lifetime earnings of 106 crores and was declared a hit.

Mufasa: The Lion King has now surpassed Godzilla x Kong in only 11 days.

Second highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2024

Barry Jenkins’ directorial is currently the second-highest Hollywood grosser of 2024 in India. It only needs 28.55 crores more to beat Deadpool & Wolverine, which conquers the throne with earnings of 135.25 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

