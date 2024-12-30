Pushpa 2: The Rule continues its victorious journey at the Hindi box office. Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, the action thriller has scored the best fourth weekend, surpassing biggies like Jawan and Baahubali 2, among others. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Tremendous growth on 4th Sunday!

At the domestic box office, Sukumar’s directorial minted 12.25 crores on day 24, a 19% increase from the 10.25 crores earned on the fourth Saturday. The overall box office collection now stands at 770.25 crores.

Highest day 24 collections!

Pushpa 2: The Rule has scored the best day 24 earnings of all time. The earnings remained 37% higher than Uri: The Surgical Strike, which conquers the throne since 2019.

Take a look at the 5 highest day 24 earnings in Hindi cinema below:

Pushpa 2: The Rule: 12.25 crores Uri: The Surgical Strike: 8.92 crores Stree 2: 8.50 crores Jawan: 8.27 crores Gadar 2: 7.80 crores

Highest Weekend 4

The streak of success continues as Allu Arjun starrer has added another feather to the cap. With a total of 30 crores, it has also clocked in the highest weekend 4 in Hindi.

Here are the top 5:

Pushpa 2: 30 crores Stree 2: 23.77 crores Jawan: 22.89 crores Gadar 2: 18.72 crores Baahubali 2 (Hindi): 18.30 crores

Return on Investment

The producers have spent a whopping 200 crores for the Hindi release. With collections of 770.25 crores, returns of 570.25 crores have been made so far. The makers have raked in profits of 285% already.

Pushpa 2 is the second most profitable film of 2024. It has been declared a super hit at the box office.

