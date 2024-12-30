The Vijay Sethupathi starrer Tamil film Viduthalai Part 2 has managed to recover its budget on its 10th day. However, the movie has not managed to live up to the high expectations regarding its collection. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the movie on its 10th day.

Viduthalai Part 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 10

On its 10th day, the day-wise collection of the Vijay Sethupathi starrer came to 1.45 crores. The India net collection of the film now stands at 36.29 crores. At the same time, the gross collection of the movie comes to 42.82 crores. The movie has earned around 10 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the movie now comes to 52.82 crores. However, the film is overall witnessing a not-so-impressive run at the box office. Given the hype of the film and the legacy value of the 2023 film Viduthalai Part 1, it was expected to mint better numbers.

Viduthalai Part 2 Recovers Its Entire Budget

However, the Vijay Sethupathi starrer did manage to recover its entire budget on its 10th day. The movie is mounted at 35 crores. With its current India net collection of 36.29 crores, it has managed to recover its entire budget and garner an ROI (Return On Investment) of 1.29 crores. The current ROI percentage of the film now stands at 3.68%. The movie needs a more positive word of mouth to witness a boost in the collection.

About The Movie

Viduthalai Part 2 has been directed by Vetrimaaran. Apart from Vijay Sethupathi, it also stars Soori, Manju Warrier, Kishore, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Bhavani Sre in pivotal roles. At the same time, the music has been composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Barroz Box Office Collection Day 5: Mohanlal Starrer Is A Disappointing Affair, Wraps Up Its Extended Opening Weekend Below 10 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News