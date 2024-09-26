In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he highlighted that these platforms occasionally pay as much as INR 100 crore just for OTT rights.

He remarked that it isn’t the theatrical box office that’s struggling but rather the inflated expectations created by OTT platforms. During the pandemic, these platforms offered substantial amounts, saying, “We’ll pay Rs 120 crore for Rajinikanth and Vijay’s films, you make it.” As a result, budgets and salaries skyrocketed. However, within a few months, the platforms realized this model wasn’t sustainable and started pulling back, saying, “We can’t give that much anymore.” Meanwhile, producers had grown accustomed to making bigger films, and actors to commanding higher salaries, leaving the industry in a challenging position.

Vetrimaaran expressed optimism about the revival of the theatrical business, arguing that streaming platforms practice self-censorship. He noted that they often refrain from depicting scenes, such as characters eating beef, due to fears of offending specific communities or religions. He emphasized that streaming services once wielded significant influence as they were the paymasters which shaped the content.

He praised director Mari Selvaraj for demonstrating the resilience of the theatrical market, citing the success of Selvaraj’s low-budget film Vaazhai, which managed to earn double its production cost solely from box office revenues. Vetrimaaran remarked, “The film’s lifetime number just in Tamil Nadu is going to be twice the budget. Box office is there, but we need to realign ourselves… We need to directly address the theatrical audience, like we used to, and not the OTT audience.”

