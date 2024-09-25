Pushpa: The Rule is attracting special interest among audiences. Directed by Sukumar, the team wants to bring the film to theatres by December 6th at all costs. Meanwhile, here is the progress report of the film so far.

In one of the recent media interactions, the film’s producer clarified the progress. According to the information shared by the producer, the film unit is going to wrap up the climax portions of the movie by September 27th. At the same time, the shoot is already in progress in Kakinada. The team has to complete a one-day shoot in Kakinada with Allu Arjun. Everything is on track and according to the schedule.

Meanwhile, the team wants to have the first copy ready by November, and then the dubbing work for other languages will kick off immediately. The team wants to ensure a smooth release on 6th December.

More About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule picks up the story from the first film continuing the high-stakes drama between Pushpa and SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. After losing his mother and brother while being chased by Shekhawat Pushpa, with the help of his wife Srivalli and close friend Kesava escapes. In this sequel, Pushpa is determined to seek revenge against Shekhawat for all the pain and loss.

Allu Arjun returns as the lead character alongside other actors from the original movie, including Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhananjay Rao, Ramesh Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj. The script was written by Sukumar, who also directed the first film, along with Srikanth Vissa. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner, the film features cinematography by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek. Karthika Srinivas and Ruben are in charge of editing, while Devi Sri Prasad composes the music, adding his signature touch to the soundtrack.

The first Pushpa film directed by Sukumar grossed Rs 125 crore in Hindi alone, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. This success has raised expectations for the sequel with hopes that it will break more box office records.

Due to the immense popularity of Allu Arjun and the Pushpa franchise, Pushpa 2: The Rule has already secured major deals globally for theatrical and non-theatrical rights.

