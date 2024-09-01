Pushpa 2 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated Indian films, and everyone is eagerly waiting to see how much destruction it causes upon hitting theatres. Starring Allu Arjun in the titular role, the magnum opus is enjoying a crazy buzz on the ground level, and if the content turns out to be good, the sky is the limit. Amid this, there are reports about the film cracking a historic deal in the OTT world with Netflix. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Sukumar, the upcoming Tollywood biggie has been delayed for various reasons. Now, it seems that it’s on track to meet the deadline and hit theatres on a new release date of December 6. Recently, amid the rumors of postponement, the makers unveiled the film’s new poster and reaffirmed the arrival on the same date.

Whenever Pushpa 2 arrives, it has the potential to break pre-existing records at the box office. Considering such hype, the film is also creating ripples in the OTT world. If the latest reports are to be believed, the film has bagged a historic deal with Netflix, and it’s said to be worth 270 crores. Yes, you read that right! If it’s true, it’s the biggest deal ever for an Indian film with Netflix or any single OTT platform.

The reports further state that this deal worth 270 crores includes digital rights of all languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. It’s a historic deal for an Indian film, but if rumors are to be believed, it’s not the biggest OTT deal for an Indian film.

Though it’s not confirmed, Kalki 2898 AD‘s deal with Amazon Prime Video was said to be worth 200 crores, and it included streaming rights for Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. For the Hindi version, the film had a separate OTT deal with Netflix, which was said to be valued at 175 crores. To sum it up, the Prabhas starrer starrer reportedly raked in 375 crores from its OTT deals.

So, in terms of OTT deals, Kalki 2898 AD is ahead of Pushpa 2, and if we talk about the deal with Netflix or a single OTT platform, Allu Arjun’s film has created history.

