Prabhas, Deepika Padukone led Kalki 2898 AD witnessed an excellent journey at the box office. It is the fourth highest-grossing film in India (all languages included). A few days back, Nag Ashwin’s directorial was declared a super-hit affair in Hindi. The closing collections have now been revealed. Scroll below for a detailed analysis!

Kalki was released on June 27, 2024. It enjoyed a theatrical run of almost 1.5 months in Hindi until the Stree 2 storm arrived. It was more so because of the three-way clash on Independence Day (Stree 2, Vedaa, and Khel Khel Mein) that led to Prabhas starrer being washed out of the ticket windows. Even in its last days in the theatres, the epic dystopian science-fiction drama was playing in the vicinity of 1 crore.

Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) Closing Collections

Nag Ashwin‘s directorial missed the 300 crore mark by an inch, and it concluded its theatrical run at 295 crores. It is ranked the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024 so far, only after Stree 2 (462.85 crores and still running). Kalki 2898 AD had surpassed other Bollywood biggies in the past, including Fighter (215 crores) and Shaitaan (151 crores).

Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) Profits

The makers spent approximately 115 crores on the Hindi version, including distribution and theatrical rights. Deducting the cost from the box office collections, the return on investment comes to around 180 crores. When converted into a percentage, Kalki 2898 AD has made profits of over 156.5%.

Now shining bright on OTT!

After a spectacular run in theatres, Kalki is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in regional languages and on Netflix in the Hindi version. It was released on August 22, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates

Must Read: The Greatest Of All Time Advance Booking Premieres + Day 1 (Overseas): USA Leads The Pack As Pre-Sales Cross 10 Crores Gross, Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Heading For A Bumper Opening!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News