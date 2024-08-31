Stree 2 is in its third weekend but continues to show an upward graph with each passing day. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film had gone below the 10 crore mark for the first time since its release on the second Thursday. But it has redeemed itself on day 16 with a rise in earnings. Read the latest box office updates!

One could say that, apart from the good content, luck favored the Stree sequel. After minting 9.40 crores from paid previews, the opening benefitted from lesser interest from Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein. Cinegoers were excited about the three-way clash, but Akshay Kumar and John Abraham‘s films tanked within a few days of their release on Independence Day. With no release this Friday, Amar Kaushik’s directorial is also enjoying a free space for growth!

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 16

After a routine dip in collections on the third Thursday, Stree 2 was expected to remain on similar lines. In fact, one wouldn’t have been surprised if the collections witnessed a further dip, but Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film surprised us yet again.

The official numbers are out, and Stree 2 has added 9.25 crores to its box office collections on day 16. One predicted a dip of around 10%, but what happened was exactly the opposite. The horror-comedy flick has witnessed growth from 3rd Thursday, which brought in 9.10 crores to the kitty.

Gearing up for a bumper weekend!

As mentioned above, there’s little to no competition at the ticket windows. Stree 2 will definitely rise and shine at the box office with its smashing entry into the 500 crore club. It only needs to mint around 20 crores each day to achieve that mark. But predictions suggest the numbers will be much better than that!

Upcoming milestones at the box office

With its entry into the 500 crore club, Stree 2 will compete with Gadar 2 to steal the 8th spot in the highest-grossing Indian film in all languages. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel had garnered 525.50 crores in its lifetime. After that it is Pathaan at #7 with 543.22 crores.

