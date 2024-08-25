The John Abraham and Sharvari starrer Vedaa attempted to showcase an honest subject on the big screen, but it failed to resonate with the audience. The movie opened up to a mixed response from the fans, but it ultimately was unable to do wonders at the box office. Amidst this, John broke his silence on the film tanking at the box office and stated that he is nevertheless proud of the end product. For the unversed, on its 10th day, Vedaa managed to earn a mere 18.50 crore in total, which is extremely underwhelming.

Talking to Radio FM, John Abraham said that they tried to convey a powerful message through Vedaa, which is more important than the success or failure of the film. The Madras Cafe actor said, “I think it is a brave film to do, very brave. Aur mai honestly keh raha hoon, success aur failure se jyada jo aap film me message de rahe ho, jo aap mudda utha rahe ho film mein, I think that’s very important. We’ve told it in an entertaining way, lekin mudda toh mudda hi hai. Agar mudda bhaari hai, aur logon ko kuch bhaari dekhna pasand nahi hai toh wo unka choice hai aur main usko bohot respect karta hoon. Agar unko mudda face karna hota hai, they need to face it (In my honest opinion, the message of a film matters more than its failure or success. Although we’ve told it in an entertaining way, the message remains the same. The message could be a tough pill to swallow for some people, and I respect that).”

Talking about Vedaa, the movie has Sharvari playing a young woman who strives to fight against casteism. Her character faces numerous atrocities because of belonging to a lower caste. John Abraham plays a former army officer who helps her in the same.

Apart from John Abraham and Sharvari, the movie also stars Tamannaah Bhatia as John’s wife. The film is helmed by Nikkhil Advani. Meanwhile, on the work front, John Abraham will also be seen in the movie Tehran opposite Manushi Chhillar in the lead role.

