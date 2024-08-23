Vedaa, the much-anticipated action thriller starring John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Abhishek Banerjee, has underperformed at the box office. Despite a respectable opening of 6.75 crore on Independence Day, the film struggled to maintain momentum, ultimately failing to meet expectations.

Vedaa’s Week 1 Lackluster Box Office Performance

After the initial buzz, the film’s extended opening weekend brought in a disappointing 14.20 crore, indicating a significant drop in audience interest. Weekday collections were even more disheartening, with the first Tuesday marking the film’s lowest collections since release.

Vedaa concluded its first week with a total India net collection of 17.60 crore, a gross collection of 20.76 crore, and overseas collections of 3.15 crore. This brings the film’s worldwide total to 23.91 crore, a far cry from the anticipated success.

Setback For Sharvari Wagh After Munjya & Abhishek Banerjee After Stree 2

The underperformance of Vedaa is a major setback for the entire cast and crew. John Abraham, known for his action-packed roles, had hopes for the film’s success. Sharvari Wagh, who recently delivered a major hit with Munjya, is also facing a significant disappointment. Abhishek Banerjee, coming off the success of Stree 2, has experienced a stark contrast with Vedaa’s dismal performance.

Vedaa Vs Tamil Film ‘Demonte Colony 2’

Vedaa’s underperformance is starkly highlighted when compared to Demonte Colony 2—Vengeance Of The Unholy, a Tamil-language film released on the same date with significantly less star power, a smaller budget, and fewer screens. Despite these limitations, Demonte Colony 2 outperformed Vedaa, collecting 20.45 crore in India and 4.1 crore overseas, bringing its worldwide total to 28.23 crore.

It’s important to note that this isn’t a direct apples-to-apples comparison. However, it is still a commendable feat achieved by Demonte Colony 2. Vedaa is a Hindi film that received a much larger screen presence (approx 1100 shows) compared to Demonte Colony 2 (approx 730 shows), which was released in Tamil and had a more limited distribution, primarily in the southern part of India.

Content Is The King!

Well, time and again the power of content-driven films is proven. Even a star-studded cast cannot guarantee success if the audience doesn’t connect with the story. Vedaa serves as a reminder that strong storytelling and engaging content are essential for box office success.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

