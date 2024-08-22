Demonte Colony 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 7: Arulnithi’s Horror Thriller Surpasses 25 Crore Milestone Despite Midweek Dip!

Demonte Colony 2: Vengeance of the Unholy has emerged as a major box office success, solidifying the legacy of its predecessor. Released on Independence Day, the Tamil horror thriller has garnered widespread acclaim and impressive footfalls. Despite stiff competition from Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan and Keerthy Suresh’s Raghu Thatha, this supernatural horror film has exceeded expectations.

Starring Arulnithi Tamilarasu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Meenakshi Govindarajan, Demonte Colony 2 follows a group of friends tormented by a mysterious entity from their past. The intricate plot, chilling atmosphere, and powerful performances have resonated strongly with audiences.

Demonte Colony 2 Day-Wise Box Office Collections

Directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu, the film has consistently performed well at the box office, with strong opening-day collections and steady momentum throughout the week.

The film opened strong on Day 1, earning 3.55 crore, setting the pace for its run. Day 2 saw a slight dip to 2.35 crore, but the film quickly regained momentum over the weekend, with Day 3 bringing in 4.3 crore and Day 4 witnessing an impressive spike to 5.25 crore.

As the weekdays commenced, the collections naturally tapered off, with Day 5 recording 1.34 crore, Day 6 close behind at 1.3 crore, and Day 7 bringing in 1.06 crore based on early estimates. Despite the fluctuations, the film managed to secure a solid total of 19.41 crore (gross total 22.90 crore) in India by the end of its first week, reflecting its strong hold at the box office amidst competition.

Demonte Colony 2 Worldwide Box Office Collections

The film’s success extends beyond domestic borders. Overseas collections reached 4 crore, bringing the worldwide total to a remarkable 26.90 crore.

Demonte Colony 2 Set For Telugu Release

Capitalizing on the franchise’s popularity, Mythri Movie Makers is set to release Demonte Colony 2 in Telugu on August 23, following a special premiere event in Hyderabad. The makers are confident that the film’s strong narrative and gripping performances will also resonate with Telugu audiences.

With its box office success and positive reviews, Demonte Colony 2 has cemented its place as a standout horror thriller in Tamil cinema, with horror fans eagerly awaiting the Telugu release and the continuation of this thrilling franchise.

Demonte Colony 3 To Release In 2026

Adding to the excitement, a third instalment, Demonte Colony 3: The End Is Too Far, has been announced for release in 2026, further fueling fans’ anticipation.

