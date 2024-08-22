Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan had high hopes pinned on it, but unfortunately, it has failed to make it big. Mounted on a massive budget, it has earned a very dismal amount, and from here, there are no hopes of returning. In the latest development, the collection stayed just below the mark of 60 crores gross at the worldwide box office and will soon cross the lifetime collection of Cobra. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Pa Ranjith, the Kollywood period action drama was released in theatres on August 15. It opened to mixed reviews from critics, and even word-of-mouth among the audience isn’t completely in favor. Yes, there are many positives about the film, but that isn’t helping it gain momentum at ticket windows.

As per the latest update, Thangalaan has raked in just 37.60 crores net at the Indian box office in 7 days. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 44.36 crores. In overseas, the film has amassed just 13.25 crores gross. Combining Indian and overseas gross, the total at the worldwide box office stands at 57.61 crores gross.

With 57.61 crores gross, Thangalaan will soon surpass Chiyaan Vikram‘s own Cobra (59 crores gross). For those who don’t know, Cobra is the last film of Vikram in a solo lead. So, beating its lifetime is the only achievement for Vikram’s latest release, and other than that, the film will struggle to achieve anything from here on. Considering the current pace, the Pa Ranjith directorial will struggle to reach the 100 crore mark globally.

Reportedly, Thangalaan was made on a budget of 135 crores. Against this cost, the film has earned just 37.60 crores in India. This means that 97.40 crores, or 72.15% of the total budget, have yet to be recovered.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

