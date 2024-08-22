Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao‘s Stree 2 has surpassed all Bollywood biggies of 2024 even before completing a run of the first extended opening week. After successfully crossing Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter to become the highest-grossing film, the film will be hitting a triple century today. Amid this, it has crossed an ROI (return on investment) of 350% and is on the right track to surpass its predecessor. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the Stree sequel has been on an unstoppable ride since it arrived in theatres. Right from the paid previews, the film is on a record-breaking spree and won’t slow down anytime soon. What makes the success of this horror comedy so special is that it doesn’t boast of a huge cost and has been made at a very moderate cost.

For the unversed, Stree 2 is reportedly made on a budget of 60 crores. Against this cost, it has earned a staggering 289.60 crores net at the Indian box office in just 7 days. So, the film is enjoying an ROI of 229.60 crores, which equals 382.66% returns. As we can see, it’ll soon hit 400% returns, but it needs to cover some distance before matching the humongous success of part 1.

Released in 2018, Stree did a business of 129.67 crores at the Indian box office against a reported budget of 20 crores. So, it yielded an ROI of 109.67 crores, which equals 548.35% returns. To reach this level, Stree 2 will need a business of 390 crores, as it will yield returns of 550%. So, it needs 100.40 crores more to surpass part 1’s profit.

Meanwhile, Stree 2 will be entering the 300 crore club today, becoming the first Hindi film to achieve the feat this year. Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) had a chance to score a triple century, but it got stuck in the 290s and ended its theatrical run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Mardaani At The Indian Box Office: Controlled Cumulative Budget Of 40.50 Crores & Impressive 106% Returns – Revisiting Rani Mukerji-Led Franchise As YRF Announces Part 3

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News