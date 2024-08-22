Vaazha: Biopic Of A Billion Boys Box Office Collection Day 7: Suvin SA’s Comedy-Drama Scores 108% Profit, On Track To Smash 20 Crore Worldwide!

Keralite comedy-drama Vaazha: Biopic Of A Billion Boys has been nothing short of a box office sensation, garnering rave reviews and drawing in large crowds across the state. The film’s remarkable success has led to extended screenings in multiple theatres, underscoring its popularity among audiences. And now, the film has emerged as one of the profitable films of the year. Keep reading to know more!

Vaazha opened on a Thursday (Independence Day), grossing 1.4 crore on Day 1. Collections dipped slightly on Friday, falling by 14.29% to 1.2 crore. However, the film witnessed a significant increase in footfalls over the weekend, owing to positive word-of-mouth, with collections rising by 45.83% on Saturday to 1.75 crore and by another 28.57% on Sunday to 2.25 crore.

The start of the week saw a decline in audience interest, with collections dropping by 42.22% on Monday to 1.3 crore. However, the film rebounded on Tuesday, with a 34.62% increase in collections to 1.75 crore. The downward trend continued on Wednesday, with the lowest daily collection of 0.75 crore. Despite this final dip, the film managed to amass a total of 10.40 crore net in 7 days.

Despite a minor dip in collections on Day 7, Vaazha has achieved a phenomenal gross of 12.27 crore. Notably, the film was produced on a modest budget of 5 crore, making its box office performance even more impressive. With a net profit of 5.40 crore, Vaazha boasts an ROI of 108%, solidifying its status as a commercial success.

On the overseas front, the film collected 5.5 crore, taking its worldwide gross total to 17.77 crore.

Encouraged by the film’s overwhelming response, the makers have announced a sequel, Vaazha II: Biopic Of A Billion Bros. The sequel will feature the popular characters played by Hashir, Alan, Ajin, and Vinayak, who received significant acclaim for their brief but impactful roles in the original film.

About Vaazha Sequel

Vaazha II will be helmed by debutant director Suvin SA, with Vipin Das (known for his work on Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey and Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil) returning as the writer. The film will be produced by a consortium of filmmakers, including Vipin Das, Harris Desom, PB Anish, Adarsh Narayan, and Icon Cinemas. Akhil Lailasuran will handle the cinematography.

Vipin Das expressed his gratitude to the audience for their overwhelming support for Vaazha, stating that their response inspired him to move forward with fresh talents. He emphasized his excitement about launching Vaazha II and introduced the film’s director and cinematographer.

The announcement of Vaazha II has generated significant buzz and excitement among fans of the original film. With its talented cast and promising creative team, the sequel is poised to continue the success of the franchise.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: When Nagarjuna Opened Up On Being Called ‘Woh South Ka Actor’ All The Time: “When I Walk In A Restaurant Somewhere In Delhi Or Mumbai…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News