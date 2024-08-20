Vaazha Box Office Collection Day 5: Anand Menon's Film Surges Ahead With 14 Crore Worldwide In Box Office Battle Against Nunakkuzhi

Anand Menon’s directorial venture, Vaazha – Biopic of a Billion Boys, has made a solid start at the box office. Released on Independence Day, August 15, the film faced stiff competition from Jeethu Joseph’s Nunakkuzhi. Despite the clash, Vaazha has managed to carve a niche for itself. Keep reading to know more!

The film, starring Azees Nedumangad, Hashir, Vinayak Mali, and Joemon Jyothir, has resonated with audiences, resulting in consistent box office collections over the first five days of its release. Vaazha kicked off with a strong opening day collection of 1.4 crore. While there was a slight dip on Friday, collecting 1.2 crore, the film quickly regained momentum over the weekend.

Saturday saw a significant jump in earnings, with 1.75 crore, followed by an even stronger Sunday collection of 2.25 crore, marking the film’s peak performance so far. The film maintained its steady pace on Monday, collecting 1.3 crore.

As of Day 5, the film has amassed a net India total of 7.9 crore. With an additional 4.90 crore from the overseas market, the worldwide collection stands at a commendable 14.22 crore.

Vaazha vs Nunakkuzhi at the Box Office

In comparison, Nunakkuzhi opened with a slightly higher figure of 1.65 crore, but Vaazha managed to catch up over the weekend. While Nunakkuzhi excelled in the overseas market, grossing 6 crore, Vaazha has dominated the domestic box office, with a gross India collection of 9.32 crore compared to Nunakkuzhi’s 6.66 crore.

As of Day 5, Vaazha has amassed a net India total of 7.9 crore, while Nunakkuzhi stands at 5.65 crore. With overseas earnings, Vaazha’s total stands at 14.22 crore, while Nunakkuzhi has collected 12.66 crore worldwide.

The two films have engaged in a neck-and-neck battle at the box office, with both delivering impressive numbers.

The coming days will be crucial in determining the film’s long-term prospects. Will Vaazha be able to sustain its growth trajectory and emerge as a major box office success?

