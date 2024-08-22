Stree 2 is achieving many milestones at the box office. The film has concluded its 5-day opening weekend and is now fast pacing towards the 300 crore mark. There’s another reason to celebrate: Rajkummar Rao has now surpassed Ram Charan and NTR Jr in the star power index. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

About Koimoi’s Star Ranking/ Power Index

In Koimoi’s Star Power Index, also called Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

Rajkummar Rao scores 300 points

In the first four days, the sequel has earned box office collections of 204 crores. As it achieves the 200 crore mark, Rajkummar Rao has now made his debut in the coveted club. He also has one film in the 100 crore club, Stree, leading to 300 points in Koimoi’s Star Power Index.

Previously, Rajkummar Rao had surpassed actors like Farhan Akhtar, Sidharth Malhotra, and Arjun Kapoor. With 300 points in his kitty, he has surpassed two other big South actors.